Turkish powership begins electricity production in Sudan

The Karadeniz Powership Rauf Bey, belonging to the Karadeniz Holding's subsidiary Karpowership, has reportedly commenced electricity production in Sudan. In a statement released by Karpowership, it was noted that the company is continuing to take Turkey's experience in the field of energy technologies to Africa.

The statement pointed out that Karadeniz Powership Rauf Bey is the first floating power plant project in Sudan. According to the statement, the Karadeniz Powership Rauf Bey started its commercial operations in Port Sudan, the port city in the east of Sudan, in the month of Ramadan on May 16. With a capacity of 180 megawatts, the vessel will provide electricity to the national grid under the energy purchase contract signed with the Sudan Thermal Power Generating Company.

It was also stressed that the collaboration with Sudan is Karpowership's sixth project in Africa after projects in Ghana, Mozambique, Zambia, Gambia and Sierra Leone. The Karpowership will continue to grow its operations in the continent while focusing on expanding its activities in the field of global powership to enable further growth and advancement. Karpowership Trade Group President Zeynep Harezi stressed that electricity is the starting point for all developments. "Our contract is for 150 megawatts. I hope that every kilowatt-hour produced will benefit Sudan and bring the country to the next level of economic development and prosperity," Harezi said. "Our aim is to see Sudan as the center of economic, scientific and technological progress of Africa and further grow with Sudan, and in doing so, to supply the cheapest electricity."

Karpowership announced that they signed a contract last month to provide the electricity to Sudan.