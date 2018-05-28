Turkish firm's investments in Ukraine reach $2B

Lifecell, Turkcell's company in Ukraine, provides 3G and 4.5G network technologies with its investments reaching nearly $2 billion, according to a Turkcell press release.

Turkcell Board Chairman Ahmet Akça has been elected to the National Investment Council of Ukraine, a country where Lifecell is one of the most important investors. Speaking at the council, Akça said: "Lifecell is the primary investor in Ukraine with $2 billion investment, of which $700 million was made after 2014."

Meanwhile, Lifecell's central office was moved to the country's modern business center, the Eleven Business Center, the press release said.

Kaan Terzioğlu, Turkcell's CEO, said: "We are focused on strengthening our position in countries where we are active in being a regional power."

Turkcell spearheaded GSM-based mobile communication in Turkey when it started operations in 1994. Since then, it has continuously expanded its services based on mobile, audio and data communication.