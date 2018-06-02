Fancy freight: Turkish Cargo transports 'world's fastest car' from Dubai to Toronto

Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey's national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, has successfully transported the self-proclaimed "world's fastest car" from the Gulf emirate of Dubai to Toronto, Canada.

According to a Turkish Airlines statement on Saturday, Turkish Cargo completed the successful private cargo operation by carrying the $2.2 million Devel Sixteen luxury car with its expert team while implementing special cargo transportation procedures.

The vehicle, produced by Dubai-based Devel, has a 123-liter, 16-cylinder engine which can reach dizzying speeds of 563 kilometers per hour.

With eye-popping 5000 hp and a quad-turbo V16 engine the car is also called 'hyper' for short.

Turkish Cargo currently offers air freight services to 121 countries, in addition to the 313 passenger air cargo capacity serving THY's 300 destination flight network.

According to WorldACD data, which provides market data on air cargo, for June 2017, Turkish Cargo ranked among the top 10 international air cargo carriers thanks to the high growth performance it displayed.