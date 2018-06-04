Exports to Russia up over 60 pct in first 5 months

Turkey's exports to Russia reached $1.4 billion in the first five months of this year with an increase of 61.4 percent compared to the same period last year. This significant increase was led by the fresh fruits and vegetables sector, having almost doubled its foreign sales in the said period.

According to information compiled from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM), exports to Russia rose from $872.9 million in the January-May period of 2017 to $1.4 billion.

The resolution of diplomatic problems having emerged between the two countries in late 2015, as well as the positive developments in commercial relations was effective in the 61.4 percent increase in exports.In the first five months of the year, the fresh fruits and vegetables sector ranked first with $263.6 million in terms of the size of exports to Russia, followed by the automotive industry with $195.9 million.

The exports of fresh fruits and vegetables managed to increase exports from $123.7 million last year, achieving an increase of $139.9 million. Thus, the sector almost doubled its exports.

During this period, $156.5 million of chemicals and chemical products, $117.4 million of ready-to-wear and apparel, $110.2 million of leather and leather products and $109.2 million of machinery parts and orders were exported to Russia. Thus, the exports of six sectors to Russia exceeded $100 million in the first five months.

In the January-May period of this year, 27 sectors exported products to Russia, 22 of which were able to increase exports compared to the previous year. Meanwhile tobacco, other industrial products, jewelry, fisheries and livestock, and steel were listed as the sectors that decreased in exports compared to the same period last year.

While the fastest decline was experienced by tobacco with 75.5 percent, the sector's exports dropped from $3.6 million in the January-May period last year to $950,000.

In the export decline, tobacco was followed by other industrial products with 73.6 percent, jewelry with 27.5 percent, fisheries and livestock with 16.5 percent and the steel sector with 16.5 percent.

In the said period, ship and yacht led the exports to Russia, rising from $27,000 in the five months of last year to $520,000 with a 19-fold increase.

In export growth, the ship and yacht sector was followed by ornamental plants and products with 288.3 percent, carpets with 234.5 percent, textiles with 217.4 percent and olives and olive oil with 157.6 percent.

In the quantitative increase in exports, the automotive industry came second with $81.1 million after fresh fruits and vegetables, followed by textile and raw materials with $53.5 million.