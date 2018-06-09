Iconic Istanbul transportation system Metrobüs generates power

Istanbul's iconic 50-kilometer-long bus rapid transit (BRT) route, called the Metrobüs, may soon generate enough power to supply a small district, while serving more than 750,000 people per day.

A system installed on the Topkapı Metrobüs stop has yielded successful results by generating power from the wind generated by the bus speeding through stops. The plan is to install 300 wind turbines for the one-kilometer long stop. Calculations suggest that the 45-stop Metrobüs line has the potential to generate electricity for 20,000 households.

A young engineer named Kerem Deveci is preparing the project. To tackle the growing traffic congestion problem in Istanbul, the metropolitan municipality launched Metrobüs in 2007. When it first opened, it served the Cevizlibağ-Avcılar route, but over the years it has been expanded to 45 stops from Beylikdüzü on the European side to Kadıköy on the Anatolian side.