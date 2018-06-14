Qatar Airways launches direct flights to Turkey's Antalya

Qatar Airways flew directly to holiday resort Antalya from Qatar's capital Doha for the first time. Antalya is Qatar Airways' seventh destination in Turkey.

Qatar Airways Southeast Europe Manager Ferit Aksun said Antalya is the latest destination of Qatar Airways, which has a network of more than 150 destinations around the world.

"The number of Qatar Airways' flights to Turkish cities has reached 48 with the latest destinations of Bodrum and Antalya," he said. The Qatari airline flies to Ankara, Adana, Hatay and two airports in Istanbul. Flights to Antalya will be on Wednesdays and Sundays until Sept. 30.

Aksun stressed that Turkey's popularity has been growing among visitors who travel from Qatar abroad for business and entertainment purposes.

Antalya Airport is operated by the Fraport-TAV consortium, and TAV Airports constructed the Hamad International Airport in 2014.