   
BUSINESS
CATEGORIES

Ronaldo accepts 2 years in prison, 18.8M euro fine in tax case

REUTERS
MADRID
Published
emAFP Photo/em
AFP Photo

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a 18.8 million euro ($21.8 million) fine in a tax evasion case, newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday.

Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, who is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes, has denied all the allegations through his agents.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Business The Trump administration announced a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS