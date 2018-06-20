Van-Tabriz rail passenger transport begins

Van-Tabriz rail passenger service, which was halted for three years because of the terror attacks by the PKK, resumed yesterday.

The four-wagon train carried 240 passengers from Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz arrived at the eastern Anatolian province of Van yesterday. The passengers were then transferred to the Van city center.

Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Necdet Takva stressed that the train scheduled will become more frequent in the upcoming days.

"Resuming Van-Tabriz passenger rail services is important not only for Van but also for Turkey. Iran has a developed rail network. Therefore, passenger rail services will begin from Tehran and other Iranian cities in the south in the upcoming period," Takva said, he added that the passenger rail traffic from Iran will contribute to the Van's economic life.

Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Takva also said that the Kapıköy Border Gate will be complete within the next month and will be open 24 hours.

Businesspeople from Van negotiated with members of the Iranian parliament to reduce the departure fee and Iranian authorities reportedly said that a relative improvement will be made in the fees. This adjustment in departure fees will make train services more operational and boost the city's tourism.