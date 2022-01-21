COVID-19 vaccine workers trek in Kashmir's snowy mountains

In a Himalayan village in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, young health worker Masrat Farid packed her bag with vaccines on a frigid morning in January as strong winds swept snow through the air.

Masrat Farid, a health care worker, carries vaccines as she walks on a snow-covered field after administering doses to young girls during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)