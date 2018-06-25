Proparco earmarks 100M euros in annual financing for Turkey

Gregory Clemente, CEO of Proparco, a French Development Agency's (AFD) organization focusing on private sector development, said they want to double their annual commitments in the world, stressing that Turkey is a key country for them. "In the coming years, we will support Turkey by providing more than 100 million euros in annual financing," Clemente said.

Underlining that they have provided 1 billion euros in annual financing throughout the world in recent years, Clemente pledged that by 2020 they will achieve a commitment of 2 billion euros per year.

Clemente stated that the Middle Eastern, Central Asian and Caucasus regions are also managed from the Istanbul office. "Turkey is among the most important countries in our portfolio with its large and diversified economy. We trust the Turkish economy. We have been operating financially in Turkey since 2004," Clemente said. He said that they opened their Turkey office about five years ago.

Proparco finances businesses that are fighting climate change and provides funding and support to both businesses and financial institutions in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.