Turkish Cargo carries young giraffes

Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey's national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), carried three 16-month giraffes from the South African city of Johannesburg to the Iranian capital Tehran via Istanbul.

The animals were accompanied by their keepers, veterinaries and certified Turkish Cargo personnel, the company said on Saturday. During the last month, Turkish Cargo has carried 10 lions to Pakistan, 10 zebras to Bangladesh, four elephants to the United Arab Emirates from Johannesburg, and three monkeys to Ukraine from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The company said it took exceptional care in transporting the animals. Turkish Cargo – the fastest-growing air-cargo brand – currently offers air freight services to 122 countries. It was named "the Cargo Airline of the Year" by Air Cargo Week magazine.