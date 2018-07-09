Rich taste of Turkish tea sees strong demand from 93 countries

Turkey earned revenues of over $4.5 million after exporting tea to 93 countries in the first half of 2018, according to Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKİB) data.

The data shows the top three buyers of Turkish tea are Germany, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the U.S. Germany took first place with $608,071 followed by the TRNC ($541,890) and the U.S. ($491,535).

DKİB Chairman Saffet Kalyoncu told Anadolu Agency (AA) Turkey's tea is mainly exported to European countries.

Kalyoncu said recently that there had been a "substantial" increase in tea exports to Saudi Arabia after Arab tourists visiting the Eastern Black Sea region became familiar with Turkish tea."In the upcoming period, tea exports will continue to increase," he added.