Commercial areas of Istanbul's new airport draw high interest

A retail day at Istanbul's new airport was organized with the participation of top executives of some 100 leading retail companies in Turkey.

According to the statement released by IGA, the joint venture responsible for building the giant airport, nearly 100 airline companies will serve the airport and 300 different destinations will be available at one of the world's largest airports. Commercial agreements are underway at the airport, which will be Turkey's gateway to the world when it is opened to service.

On IGA Retail Day, the new airport welcomed nearly 100 leading retail companies and top executives, operating in a wide range of services from technology to cosmetics, from clothing to decoration and from luxury consumption to catering areas.

Unlike many shopping venues and airports, the Istanbul New Airport will accommodate all the retail diversity and brand mix that a shopping center has, providing passengers with uninterrupted and flawless experience 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The airport will have the qualities of being a living space where passengers can come at least four hours before their flight and have a good time with their families, thanks to different shopping, eating and drinking options and activity areas.

Speaking at the event, Mert Başar, Chief Commercial Officer at IGA Istanbul New Airport, stated that there are less than 100 days left to the inauguration of the airport, which the whole world follows with envy, and that the construction process continues at a rapid pace.

Pointing out that they hosted the meeting of the largest retail companies in Turkey, Başar said they wanted to see the last point reached at the Istanbul New Airport on site.

Başar stated that their most important priorities are to make sure passenger comfort and shopping experiences are perfect. "For this, we are collaborating with the biggest retail brands of both Turkey and the world. Thanks to the Istanbul New Airport, a wide door will be opened from Turkey to the world. From here, we can say that the airport will become one of the most important platforms for the promotion of Turkish products and brands," Başar said, stressing that in addition to international brands, Turkish brands will be at the airport to contribute to the promotion of the country.

Suggesting that brands will experience the atmosphere of a fair with the terminal store and have the opportunity to introduce their brands to the world through international collaboration opportunities, Başar said they offer a rare opportunity to the brands to present their products to millions of people from different nations with the store they will open at the airport, as though they have opened stores in many different countries of the world.

With an investment of 120 million euros, the world's largest duty-free shopping mall complex comes into service at Istanbul New Airport.

Different sections will sell Turkish products in luxury stores and bazaar concepts in the duty-free sales area, consisting of six sections on 53,000 square meters. Luxury boutique shops are to be built on an area of 6,500 square meters, while on an area of 3,000 square meters, stores selling Turkish products will be established in the bazaar concept to introduce Turkish products to the world. The whole complex is expected to feature 500 square meters of information areas, 15,000 square meters of duty-free shops, 6,000 square meters of activity and tasting stands and 12,500 square meters of shopping malls.

IGA was previously reported to have signed a 25-year agreement with German Heinemann and its Turkish partner Unifree to operate duty-free shops.