Antalya's super luxury yacht exports hit $1 billion

As of June, a total of 381 super yachts totaling 7,079 meters in length were sold for $1 billion in the Antalya Free Zone, one of the world's top three most important super luxury yacht centers.

As of the end of 2017, a total of 372 boats with a total length of 6,881 meters and a value of $957 million were produced and exported as part of the super luxurious yacht and boat production that started in the Antalya Free Zone in 2000. With nine boats launched in June this year, the total number of boats rose to 381, totaling 7,079 meters in length, while the total sales value increased to $1.9 billion.

As of June 2018, a total of nine boats, including super luxury yachts, were launched in the Antalya Free Zone, one of the world's three most important centers in super luxury yacht production and the most important one in Turkey. Antalya Free Zone Corp. (ASBAŞ) General Manager Zeki Gürses stated that the total length of the nine boats launched this year was 198 meters and their total sales value was $53 million.

Zeki Gürses said the boats launched this year were between 13 and 33 meters in length, adding that these boats were sold to the Netherlands, the U.K., Oman, Qatar and the U.S. Gürses noted that one 18-meter and two 33-meter boats were sold to Qatar as coast guard boats, adding that two 15-meter boats were produced as commercial vessels and one 19-meter boat was a catamaran. In August, 26-meter, 46-meter, 54-meter and 60-meter boats will be launched.

According to Gürses, a total of 30 yachts and super luxury yachts are expected to be launched this year, with one measuring 60 meters, four over 40 meters, 11 between 24 and 39 meters, and 15 of various lengths up to 23 meters.

Gürses stated that the free zone has turned into a center of maintenance and repair for such yachts coming from various countries, in addition to being a center of super luxury boat production, adding that a total of 107 boats have come to the free zone for maintenance and repair since 2008. A total of 91 of these boats have been maintained, repaired and delivered to their owners - which brought in $23.47 million in revenue - with 16 of them are still being maintained and repaired.