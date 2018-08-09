Turkish business body opens new branch in Jordan

The Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) opened its representative office in Jordan, it announced yesterday. Keeping its focus in the Middle East and North Africa region, the association also opened offices in Morocco, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Dubai in 2018, according to a press release issued by the association.

The total number of MÜSİAD's contact points have reached 206 in 76 countries. The association expressed hope that the new branch will help improve economic ties between Turkey and Jordan.

"Because Jordan is in a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and a member of Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), it sets up a perfect foundation for Turkish investors to export to Arab countries and the U.S.," it said. MÜSİAD announced on Monday that it has also opened a branch in Kenya.