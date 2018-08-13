Turkey earns $24.2 million in ice cream exports in H1

Turkey earned $24.2 million - up 8 percent from a year earlier - in ice cream and other edible ice exports in the first six months of 2018, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Turkey exported more than 10,000 tons of ice cream to 38 countries on four continents and three free trade zones - in Asia, Africa, America and Europe.

Despite the rise in revenue, sales volume dropped by 1 percent over the same period. Iraq was the top destination for Turkish ice-cream exports with 1,451 tons, which were worth $4.2 million.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus came second with $2.6 million and was followed by Kosovo with $2.5 million. Israel, Albania, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Morocco were among the other top destinations for Turkish ice cream.