Ankara’s Keçiören Municipality boycotts US food brands, stops issuing business licenses

Boycotts against the United States continue across Turkey as the Keçiören Municipality in Ankara made a unanimous decision to stop issuing business licenses to any American brands or products.

With the U.S. waging an economic war on Turkey after the detention of terror-linked U.S. pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, Keçiören Mayor Mustafa Ak hopes that "the decision we made has set an example" for other municipalities in Turkey.

"By taking a national stance, our country will defeat this economic war waged on Turkey, which is the continuation of the failed July 15 coup attempt, and we will further strengthen its identity as a sovereign and respectable country with the rule of law," Ak added.

American franchises affected by this new decision are McDonald's, Starbucks and Burger King. However, Burger King has hit back by claiming that the company was acquired by Rio de Janiero in October 2010 and has been operating under Turkish firm TAB Gıda for over 23 years.

In addition, Ak continued to advocate against the U.S.' economic bullying, calling on the people to support the Turkish lira by exchanging their foreign cash. The Keçiören Municipality has also put up billboards reading "our national currency, our national cause" as support.

Ak invited other municipalities to join the cause, stating that "Our country will never bow down, will never surrender and will not lose this economic war" declared on Turkey.