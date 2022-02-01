Daily Sabah logo

Party like it's 522: 1,500-year-old feast mosaic found in Turkey

by Demirören News Agency Feb 01, 2022 1:46 pm +03 +03:00

A 50-square-meter mosaic depicting an open-air feast and dating back 1,500 years ago was unearthed during excavations in the ancient city of Germanicia in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş. The mosaic, which features a portrayal of three women dancing to music, is believed to depict a pre-hunt open-air banquet.

(DHA Photo)

The seventh stage of archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Germanicia in the Bağlarbaşı district has come to an end.

(DHA Photo)

During the excavations, the remains of 1,500-year-old architectural structures, baths and mosaics were found.

(DHA Photo)

Kahramanmaraş Museum Director Safinaz Acıpayam stated that within the borders of the ancient city, archaeological remains have been identified in 35 different areas so far, and archaeological digs in seven of these areas have been carried out under the presidency of the Kahramanmaraş Museum Directorate.

(DHA Photo)

"We had previously found a mosaic consisting of two panels and depicting hunting scenes in Germanicia in 2015," Acıpayam said.

(DHA Photo)

"The newly discovered mosaic is actually a continuation of the mosaic unearthed in 2015. We think it depicts an open-air banquet probably held before the hunt," she said.

(DHA Photo)

"There are two couples sitting in the center of the mosaic. While three women dance to music, two male figures in the field make presentations. There is also the figure of a little barefoot boy climbing a fig tree," Acıpayam explained.

(DHA Photo)

Stating that the excavations will continue in the area where the mosaic is located, Acıpayam said: "Excavations have not been carried out in the entire area yet. We plan to continue the excavations in the same area in 2022."

(DHA Photo)

"At the end of 2022, we plan to open the area where the excavations were carried out in line with the permission from our General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums."

(DHA Photo)

The ancient city of Germanicia was discovered in 2007 during illegal excavations.

(DHA Photo)

The expropriation works were carried out for the ancient city in 2008, and excavation and preservation efforts were launched in 2009.

(DHA Photo)

An aerial view of the excavation site at the ancient city of Germanicia, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2022.

(DHA Photo)

Several archeologists work to carefully unearth the mosaics found at the ancient city of Germanicia, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2022.

(DHA Photo)

A staff member works on one of the mosaics, at the ancient city of Germanicia, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2022.

(DHA Photo)

Details are slowly emerging from under the dirt as archeologists remove it, at the ancient city of Germanicia, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2022.

(DHA Photo)

A mosaic depicting people dancing, playing music, at the ancient city of Germanicia, Turkey.

(DHA Photo)

