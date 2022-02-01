Party like it's 522: 1,500-year-old feast mosaic found in Turkey

A 50-square-meter mosaic depicting an open-air feast and dating back 1,500 years ago was unearthed during excavations in the ancient city of Germanicia in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş. The mosaic, which features a portrayal of three women dancing to music, is believed to depict a pre-hunt open-air banquet.
Kahramanmaraş Museum Director Safinaz Acıpayam stated that within the borders of the ancient city, archaeological remains have been identified in 35 different areas so far, and archaeological digs in seven of these areas have been carried out under the presidency of the Kahramanmaraş Museum Directorate.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.