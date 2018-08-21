Turkey's shoe exports to Russia soar by 120 percent from January to July

The Turkish leather sector increased exports to Russia by 64 percent from January to July, generating revenue of $144 million. Shoe exports got the lion's share of exports of leather products to Russia with $92 million, soaring by 120 percent compared to the same period last year. Leather goods exports to Russia last year for the same period were $88 million.

According to a written statement issued by the Aegean Exporters' Association, the Turkish leather sector is preparing to showcase 27 companies at the Euro Shoes Collection Fair, Aug. 27-30, to further increase exports to the Russian market.

The Turkish leather sector considers the Euro Shoes Collection Fair, run by the Turkey National Participation Organization of the Aegean Leather and Leather Products Exporters' Association, to be a great opportunity to boost exports.

Aegean Leather and Leather Products Exporters' Association Chairman of the Board Erkan Zandar said that for the first time they attended the Euro Shoes Collection Fair in Moscow with 19 companies from Feb. 26 to March 1. He added that they aim to establish new commercial links at the fair where middle and upper segment shoes and leather-craft products are exhibited and that they aim to reach $250 million in exports to Russia by the end of 2018.

Indicating that Turkey's leather product exports to Russia hit $144 million, an upsurge of 64 percent in 2018, Zandar said that Russia is one of the traditional export markets for the Turkish leather industry. "The Euro Shoes Collection Fair offers significant opportunities for Turkish exporters to reach and exceed 2014 export figures of leather goods of $425 million to Russia. The positive political relations between the two countries will be reflected in export figures as well," he said.

While exports of leather apparel products increased by 11 percent to $445 million, exports of leather hides surged to $6.3 million from $4.5 million, a 39 percent growth in the same period. Also, exports of leather-craft products were $1,810,000. Turkey's leather product exports to Russia should exceed $250 million by the end of 2018.