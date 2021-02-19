24 hours through the eyes of a child scavenger in India

Armed with a gunny sack, he goes to a landfill in the slums of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state. Here, he hunts through heaps of other people’s garbage, searching for plastic bottles, glass or anything salvageable he can recycle or sell. Around him, cows graze on the mountains of waste that line the site.
According to a new World Bank Group and U.N. Children’s Fund analysis, an estimated one in six children, or 356 million globally, lived in extreme poverty before the pandemic began – and the number is expected to worsen significantly.
Ali puts on a pair of shoes that he salvaged from a landfill before going to school.
