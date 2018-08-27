Turkey's fresh grape exports up 43 percent

Turkey's fresh grape exports soared by 43 percent from June 1 to Aug. 15, Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association Chairman Hayrettin Uçak said, adding that this rise would continue until the end of the season.

Turkey exported 61,019 tons of fresh grapes in this period, generating around $40.26 million.

According to a statement by the Aegean Exporters' Associations, sultani seedless grapes ranked first in exports among other fresh grape types with $16.65 million, followed by superior grapes with $5.6 million and Yalova pearl grapes with $2.21 million.

Indicating that Russia took the lion's share of Turkey's fresh grape exports with $12 million, Uçak said, "Thanks to the opinion exchange meetings held, we have achieved good synergy with our producers, merchants and exporters. Thanks to this synergy, we have achieved export increases in all products."

According to Uçak, the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association's fresh fruit and vegetable exports in the past year surged to $197 million from $145 million, a figure of 36 percent growth. "Our goal is to maintain this growth to reach $250 million," he added.

Russia was followed by Germany with $2.2 million and Ukraine with $2 million in fresh grape exports.

Turkey exported 36,411 tons of fresh grapes in the same period of the 2016-2017 season, generating $28.13 million.