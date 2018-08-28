   
BUSINESS
CATEGORIES

EU approves sale of Merck consumer health unit to P&G

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BRUSSELS
Published
A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. (Reuters Photo)
A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

Procter & Gamble's acquisition of the consumer health business of Merck KGaA has gotten the all-clear from the European Commission, the EU body said Tuesday.

The unit specializes in the production, marketing and sales of over-the-counter drugs. Procter & Gamble, meanwhile, is a global manufacturer of consumer goods, ranging from household care to grooming supplies.

In a statement, the commission said the sale would not pose competition concerns because the businesses of the two companies "are generally complementary."

Darmstadt-based Merck announced the sale, amounting to 3.4 billion euros (3.98 billion dollars), in April.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Business U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday he believed the...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS