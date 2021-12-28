Dam bursts in Brazil after heavy rain, prompting evacuations

Much of Bahia, home to about 15 million people, has suffered from intermittent flooding for weeks after a long drought gave way to record rainfall. Flooding in some areas intensified late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day after a pair of dams gave way, sending residents scrambling for higher ground.
An aerial view shows a person walking along a street flooded by heavy rain, in Itajuipe, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.
An area flooded by heavy rains, on the BR-101 highway, near Itamaraju, south of Bahia State, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.
More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding, with authorities scrambling to provide relief to residents without alternate housing.
