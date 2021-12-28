Daily Sabah logo

Dam bursts in Brazil after heavy rain, prompting evacuations

by agencies Dec 28, 2021 9:45 am +03 +03:00

Much of Bahia, home to about 15 million people, has suffered from intermittent flooding for weeks after a long drought gave way to record rainfall. Flooding in some areas intensified late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day after a pair of dams gave way, sending residents scrambling for higher ground.

An aerial view shows a person walking along a street flooded by heavy rain, in Itajuipe, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An area flooded by heavy rains, on the BR-101 highway, near Itamaraju, south of Bahia State, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.

More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding, with authorities scrambling to provide relief to residents without alternate housing.

(AFP Photo/Governo do Estadı da Bahia/ Camila Souza)

A man carries his dog over floodwaters in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Floodwaters submerge the city of Itapetinga in the southern region of the state of Bahia, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man uses an inflatable mattress to navigate flooded areas, in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Homes destroyed by flooding in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People work to salvage goods from homes destroyed by flooding in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

An aerial view of floods caused by heavy rain in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A lamp post leans precariously over floodwaters, in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A member of the navy helps transport an empty coffin from Ilheus to the Costa do Cacau Regional Hospital in Itabuna, during floods caused by heavy rain in the region, in Ilheus, south of Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Governo do Estadı da Bahia/ Camila Souza)

Belongings of residents after floods caused by heavy rain, in Itamaraju, south of Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Governo do Estadı da Bahia/Mateus Pareira)

A muddy picture frame filled with photos of the Teles family is seen on the floor, during floods caused by heavy rain, in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man uses an inflatable mattress to navigate flooded streets after the Cachoeira River overran its banks amid heavy rain in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A rescuer helps victims in a flooded street in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Larissa Prates, 25, stands in front of her grandmother's house near furniture and other household items, during floods caused by heavy rains, in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows streets flooded by heavy rains, in Itajuipe, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

