Dam bursts in Brazil after heavy rain, prompting evacuations

Much of Bahia, home to about 15 million people, has suffered from intermittent flooding for weeks after a long drought gave way to record rainfall. Flooding in some areas intensified late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day after a pair of dams gave way, sending residents scrambling for higher ground.

An aerial view shows a person walking along a street flooded by heavy rain, in Itajuipe, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)