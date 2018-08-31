Turkey expects to see record figures in olive, olive oil exports

Eyeing global leadership in olive and olive oil exports, including becoming the world's second largest country in olive oil sales abroad, Turkey will likely see record figures of the last four years before the 2017-18 season ends.

Aegean Olive and Olive Oil Exporters Association (EZZİB) Deputy Chair Davut Er said the sector has so far generated $341 million in exports.

"We have exceeded last year's export figures in the first 10 months of this season in olive oil sales abroad and regarding olive exports, the figures in the first 11 months of the season have surpassed last year's data. We aim to reach $400 million in exports by the end of this season," he added.

The season for olives and olive oil begins in late September.

Er highlighted that the exports of packaged olive oil doubled when compared to last year and the volume of exports reached 18,126 tons from 9,542 tons last year. The share of packaged olive oil also increased to 32 percent from 25 percent among the entire exports of olive oil.

The exporters look to raise packaged olive oil exports from 25,000 tons to 30,000 tons. The EZZİB deputy chair reported that Turkey's olive oil yield in the 2017-18 season was estimated at 280,000 tons in the first stage but later revised as 264,000 tons, while the table olive yield was estimated at around 450,000 tons. He said that they aim to increase per capita consumption in olive oil in this regard. Er noted that Turkey exported 56.2 million tons of olive oil, amounting to $225 million, in the 10-month period as of Aug. 27, underling that they expect to reach 65,000 to 70,000 tons in season-end exports. "Our table olive exports, on the other hand, are at a level of 60,355 tons, corresponding to $116 million, as of Aug. 27. We expect this figure to reach 65,000-70,000 tons at the end of the one-month period. Speaking of olive oil exports on a country-by-country basis, Er said over 21,000 tons of olive oil was exported to the U.S., which holds a 30 percent share in the total olive oil exports.