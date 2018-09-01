Former Enron CEO released from prison to halfway house

Jeffrey Skilling, the former chief executive officer of Enron who received a 24-year prison sentence for his role in the company's spectacular collapse, has been released from an Alabama prison camp and moved to a halfway house, records from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons showed. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons records listed Skilling as being at a residential re-entry facility in Houston. In May 2006, a jury convicted Skilling of 19 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading and lying to auditors for his role in maintaining a facade of success as Enron's energy business crumbled. In 2013, U.S. District Judge Simeon Lake reduced his 24-year jail term to 14 years, accepting a deal struck between prosecutors and Skilling's lawyers to end years of appeals. Under the deal, more than $40 million of Skilling's fortune, which had been frozen since his conviction in 2006, was to be distributed to victims of Enron's collapse. Houston-based Enron's 2001 collapse threw thousands out of work, sparked federal probes and prompted Congress to crack down on corporate accounting abuses.