Hermes, Ducasse to take part in Taksim 360 project

Hermes and Alain Ducasse, two of the most luxurious brands in the world, have signed a contract to take part in the Taksim 360 project, located in the heart of Istanbul.

According to the statement by Taksim 360, Xavier Hermes, the boss of Hermes considered one of the most valuable brands of fashion and retail sector with a brand value of around $15.3 billion, has bought a house in Beyoğlu's historical project and signed a goodwill agreement to open a Hermes store.

Further, chef Alain Ducasse who has 30 different restaurant chains across the world, from Paris to Tokyo, with 19 Michelin stars, has decided to enter the Turkish market by opening a restaurant in the Taksim 360 project. Çalık Real Estate, one of the leading construction companies of Turkey, is rebuilding the neighborhood of Turkey's hot spot, which received the title of Europe's Best Urban Renewal Project.

Xavier Hermes, investigating Taksim 360 on site and receiving information from the authorities, signed a goodwill agreement to open a store in the region after the completion of the project. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hermes stated, "After my first visit, I also examined other projects in other metropolises of the world. Taksim 360, however, is very different both with its facilities and hundreds of years of historical heritage it offers." Underlining that it is possible to have a pleasant and comfortable life here in the city center, Hermes said that is why he decided to buy a house. "Believing that it will become a luxury retail center in the heart of Istanbul, we have signed a goodwill agreement to open a store here," he expressed. Stressing that the 7.4 percent economic growth achieved by Turkey in 2017 was respectable and admirable, Hermes had said, "I think that projects such as Taksim 360 have had a major impact on this growth. As a company, we are investing in many parts of the world." Hermes further noted that they would always continue to watch opportunities in Turkey.

Nasser Kazeminy, American businessmen who is the global investor of Alain Ducasse restaurants and the Chairman of NJK Holding, stated that they came to Istanbul to see the project on site and liked it very much, continuing, "We believe that Taksim 360 will soon be a luxurious destination in the very heart of Istanbul. The fact that it makes Istanbul be lived in its historical location in all aspects and that it is being developed by the Çalık Group has influenced our investment decision. We have been operating with 30 different luxury restaurant chains from Tokyo to Paris. We are excited that we will enter Turkey, the eighth country we invest in, with a restaurant in the Taksim 360 project."