Top 2022 photos from across world

Here are some of the top photos taken in the past year, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever.
Mahtab, an 8-year-old Hazara student, poses for a photo in her classroom at the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 23, 2022, days after a bombing attack at the school.
Israeli police clash with mourners as they carry the coffin of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead two days earlier during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.
The bow of the Soviet submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol is transported on a platform along the street from the pier to the museum, where it will be assembled with the stern, in the city of Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Oct. 12, 2022. K-3 Leninsky Komsomol, built in 1957, was the Soviet Union's first nuclear submarine.