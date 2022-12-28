Top 2022 photos from across world

Here are some of the top photos taken in the past year, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever.

Mahtab, an 8-year-old Hazara student, poses for a photo in her classroom at the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 23, 2022, days after a bombing attack at the school.

AP