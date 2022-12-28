Daily Sabah logo

Top 2022 photos from across world

by Associated Press Dec 28, 2022 7:02 pm +03 +03:00

Here are some of the top photos taken in the past year, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever.

Mahtab, an 8-year-old Hazara student, poses for a photo in her classroom at the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 23, 2022, days after a bombing attack at the school.

AP

Wind whips embers from a burning tree during a wildfire near Hemet, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2022.

AP

Children play in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 2, 2022.

AP

Arsha Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from Fozia, a healthcare worker, during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Jan. 11, 2022.

AP

A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2022.

AP

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 19, 2022. It was one of several deadly explosions that have targeted educational institutions in Afghanistan's capital.

AP

Matej Svancer of Austria trains ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022.

AP

Firefighters wait for water as a fire rages in the low income neighborhood of Laguna Verde, in Iquique, Chile, on Jan. 10, 2022.

AP

A young boy runs towards a United Nations helicopter carrying Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix before it lands in Bunia, eastern Congo, on Feb. 22, 2022.

AP

A jet ski steers away from a crashing wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, on Feb. 25, 2022.

AP

Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on July 23, 2022.

AP

Motria Oleksiienko, 99 years old and traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by her daughter-in-law, Tetiana Oleksiienko, in a room without heating in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, as heavy fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces, on April 6, 2022.

AP

A steam train drives through a forest, destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, in the Harz mountains near the train station at Schierke, Germany, on Oct. 23, 2022.

AP

Cadets practice with gas masks during a lesson in a bomb shelter on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2022.

AP

People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 11, 2022, the day after it was stormed by protesters demanding his resignation amid the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory.

AP

Israeli police clash with mourners as they carry the coffin of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead two days earlier during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

AP

Natali Sevriukova cries in front of the building that was her home following a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022.

AP

Israeli security forces advance during a protest by Bedouins against tree-planting by the Jewish National Fund on disputed land near the beduin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert of southern Israel on Jan. 12, 2022.

AP

The bow of the Soviet submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol is transported on a platform along the street from the pier to the museum, where it will be assembled with the stern, in the city of Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Oct. 12, 2022. K-3 Leninsky Komsomol, built in 1957, was the Soviet Union's first nuclear submarine.

AP

A girl rides a horse during Tradition Day, aimed at preserving gaucho traditions, in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, on Nov. 13, 2022.

AP

Hand crew members walk in a line to battle a wildfire near Hemet, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2022.

AP

