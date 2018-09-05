Turkish, Qatari firms sign deal to manage hotel project together

Qatar-based Retaj Hotels & Hospitality and the Turkey-based iHome construction company signed a partnership agreement yesterday for the management of the Yalova Retaj Resort Hotel.

The signing ceremony held in the capital of Doha was attended by Burak Güreşçi, Commercial Counselor to the Embassy of Turkey in Doha, and Retaj Hotels & Hospitality authorities.

iHome General Manager Abdurrahman Şoşa said that the partnership has offered an investment model that improves the relationship between real estate and tourism sectors, adding that they aim to attract more than 7 million euros to Turkey thanks to the partnership which will enable investors to buy hotel rooms.

Retaj Hotels Vice Chairman Muhammed Bin Cevher Al Muhammed stated that the partnership is the outcome of strategic synergy between Qatar and Turkey which sided by Qatar during the gulf crisis. Yalova Retaj Resort Hotel, which is under construction, will consist of three buildings and 51 apartments. The project is planned to be completed next year.