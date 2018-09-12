Singapore's luxury hotel chain opens second hotel in Turkey

Singapore-based Millennium Hotels & Resorts Group has opened its second hotel in Turkey, in the central Anatolian province of Konya.

The group, one of the world's leading hotel chains, opened its first five-star hotel in Turkey in April - the 170-room Millennium Istanbul Golden Horn.

The group has continued to invest and grow in Turkey with its new Grand Millennium Konya City hotel.

Located on the main road leading to Konya Airport, the hotel is just 5 kilometers from the historical city center.

In addition to suites and 316 rooms, the hotel will also have a spa area, two indoor pools, meeting rooms, a ballroom and a congress center.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the Middle East and Africa, the Millennium Hotels & Resorts Group now operates a total of 35 hotels in the region.

It also has 11 hotels planned to open this year and 40 projects that are in the investment stage.

The group's Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Middle East and Africa, Kevork Deldelian, said that they are pleased to open their second facility in Turkey, a key travel destination for the Middle East and North Africa region.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests in the international Millennium hospitality standards with its strategic location, quality service and excellent facilities," he added.

Yavuz Türkel, the chairman of Ece Mermer Turizm Sanayi, said they are happy to bring the Millennium Hotels & Resorts' facility to the city of Konya, as well as the first Grand Millennium hotel to Turkey.

"We look forward to serving our guests with quality service," Türkel noted.