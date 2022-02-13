Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to US

by agencies Feb 13, 2022 1:42 pm +03 +03:00

The protestors who are in support of the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa blocked traffic in the Canada-bound lanes since Monday evening. Approximately $323 million worth of goods cross the Windsor-Detroit border each day at the Ambassador Bridge making it North America’s busiest international border crossing.

Anti-vaccine mandate protestors block the roadway leaving the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A protester waves a Canadian flag as police officers stand guard on a street after Windsor Police said that they are starting to enforce a court order to clear truckers and supporters who have been protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates by blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Vehicles clog downtown streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters react as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person holds a sign in front of parked trucks, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester kneels as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Law enforcement officers keep watch on a roof as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors march along Queen Street West as truckers and their supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors march down Yonge Street as truckers and their supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators walk downtown as truckers and their supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Truckers and supporters block access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Truckers and supporters block access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Counter-protesters from a group calling itself Defend WPG hold signs and shout “Go home” as truckers and their supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand guard on a street after Windsor Police said that they are starting to enforce a court order to clear truckers and supporters who have been protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates by blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Anti-vaccine mandate protestors block an intersection near the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, Feb. 9, 2022 demanding to be let into the main protest site at the border.

(AFP Photo)

A protester walks in front of parked trucks as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates implemented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada.

(AFP Photo)

A protester with a Canadian flag painted in her hair walks the line as demonstrators continue to protest the Covid-19 mandates, Feb. 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers stand guard in front of a car painted with slogans as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates carry Canadian and American flags while blocking the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A child holds a Canadian national flag at the site of a blockade of Highway 402 by farmers in protest of vaccine mandates near Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 10, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Police move to prevent truckers and their supporters who continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates from confronting counter-protesters at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator carries a placard before trucks during a protest by truck drivers over COVID-19 mandates, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A line of fuel cans line in front of a pick-up truck without a front wheel as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates implemented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Feb. 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada.

(AFP Photo)

A person holds a flag as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

