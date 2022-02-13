Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to US

The protestors who are in support of the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa blocked traffic in the Canada-bound lanes since Monday evening. Approximately $323 million worth of goods cross the Windsor-Detroit border each day at the Ambassador Bridge making it North America’s busiest international border crossing.
Anti-vaccine mandate protestors block the roadway leaving the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 8, 2022.
A protester waves a Canadian flag as police officers stand guard on a street after Windsor Police said that they are starting to enforce a court order to clear truckers and supporters who have been protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates by blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.
Police officers stand guard on a street after Windsor Police said that they are starting to enforce a court order to clear truckers and supporters who have been protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates by blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.
Police officers stand guard in front of a car painted with slogans as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2022.
