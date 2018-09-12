Turkish Airlines to change cabin crew uniforms after opening of Istanbul's new airport

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Wednesday unveiled its new cabin crew uniforms. The new uniforms will be effective following the opening of Istanbul's new airport.

"Inspired by many classic elements of Turkish design and culture, the new uniforms incorporate traditional patterns found in artisanal glassware, ceramics and calligraphy with contemporary textures and details," the company said in a statement.

The collection with a deep red and anthracite grey palette includes hats, gloves, dresses, bags and accessories.

"While maintaining traditional elements of Turkish design and culture, our new uniforms are professional and stay true to a culture of hospitality, just like our airline," said Ilker Aycı, the airline's chairman.

Milan-based Haute Couturier Ettore Bilotta designed the new uniform which combines shapes and colors found in Istanbul Bosphorus with a new "flow detail".

"I wanted to bring elements from traditional calligraphy and mosaics together with the new interpretations of Turkish motifs, which emphasize modern lines, into foulards and ties to reflect a contrast and duality," Bilotta said.

Globally renowned British photographer and artist Miles Aldridge shot the new collection, which was tested on long-haul trial flights in different climates in Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has 325 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to more than 300 destinations in 122 countries.

Last year it carried 68.6 million passengers with a 79.1 percent seat occupancy rate.