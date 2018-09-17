Turkish Cargo tolaunch flights to Mexico City on Oct. 3

The air cargo subsidiary of Turkey's national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), Turkish Cargo, will soon launch flights to the Mexican capital, THY announced on Friday.

Operations offering wide-body cargo aircraft Boeing 777F will begin on Oct. 3, the airline said in a statement.

"Mexico City will be connected to the world through the extensive flight network of the flag carrier cargo company covering more than 300 destinations across five different continents," the carrier said.

Flights will operate on two different routes. The first route includes Istanbul, Mexico City, Madrid, Bogota, Curacao and Maastricht. For the second route, flights will take off in Istanbul and layover in Madrid before landing in Mexico City and return to Istanbul via Houston.

The carrier said that Mexico City exports fresh flowers, perishable fruits and vegetables, technological products and automobiles, while it imports mostly automobiles, chemicals, petrochemical products, textile products, fish, pharmaceuticals, flowers and other perishable goods.

Mexico City will be Turkish Cargo's 85th destination in the world, 19th in the Americas and eighth in Latin America, it added.

Turkish Cargo, a trademark of Turkish Airlines, has been offering cargo services to more countries than any other airline and aims to increase the number of destinations in Latin America and on the American continent.