Turkish blackberries reach int'l markets with Turkish Cargo

Turkish Cargo is carrying the Turkish variety of the Chester blackberry to different countries around the world in protected and air-conditioned containers.

The Chester blackberry, which stands out with its flavor, aroma, large size and quality is freshly shipped to Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh and Hong Kong in temperature-controlled environment - 2 degrees Celsius - via the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines' (THY) commercial aircraft.

The berries are harvested in May, June, July and August in Batman, the largest blackberry production area of Turkey. This particular blackberry species is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, with a 13.5 percent brix fruit level, giving it a distinct taste from other blackberries. The berries are collected and packaged before sunrise to avoid exposure to high temperatures since they are a sensitive product and then stored without any loss of heat in the cold storage tanks of Turkish Cargo.

"Our mission is to develop products that can be produced in our region as part of a national development campaign, to create logistic and industrial infrastructure and to present them to the international market," Mehmet Sabit Ceylan, an exporter, said. "We are currently making it possible by producing fresh fruits, frozen fruits, fruit juice concentrate and juice." Ceylan said they carry these rare high-sugar berries around the world thanks to Turkish Cargo.

"An important factor in our success is the quality service of Turkish Cargo which brings us to the international market. The speed and capacity of Turkish Cargo is a great opportunity for us, exporters," he added.

Turkish Cargo has once again proved its support for the Turkish economy by making a significant contribution to the shelf life of the Turkish blackberry and its expansion to the world market with the opportunities it offers to producers.

Turkish Cargo, which can easily respond to import-export demand from any country in the world, develops trust for private cargoes with its fleet of aircraft, operational diversity and supply chain of cold air transport.