Global cargo giants to operate in Istanbul's new airport

Three of the world's largest cargo services, UPS, FedEx and DHL, have applied for rental spots at Istanbul's new airport, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Istanbul will become the center of global cargo transportation," he said.

Turhan said that the first phase of the new airport will be completed on Oct. 29.

"We will provide a great competitive environment, especially for large companies that provide air cargo services globally. They which will be able to operate in our country," Turhan said.

He added that with the first phase complete, the new airport will welcome 90 million passengers annually - with 3,500 daily take-offs and landings.

The minister said it will also offer a 100,000 square meter area of living space, a 25,000-vehicle parking lot, a 42 kilometer-long baggage conveyor system, as well as 143 boarding bridges.

Turhan said the new airport will create more than 225,000 jobs.

Once complete, the new airport will offer flights to more than 300 destinations, with an annual passenger capacity of up to 200 million.

A total of 1.38 billion people have passed through Turkey's airports in the last decade, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.