'Made in Turkey' labels on products to promote local goods, avoid unfair price volatility

The labels on products made in Turkey will have distinctive shapes, logos or signs as assigned by the Trade Ministry as part of efforts to promote the sales of domestically produced products and contribute to economic stability by controlling unjust price fluctuations. In a written statement released by the Trade Ministry, it was stated that the retail price, unit price, the property and the place of production of the goods and services offered for sale as retail are regulated in Article 54 of the Law on Protection of Consumers No. 6502 and the Price Tag Regulation issued on the basis of this article.

The ministry's regulation aims to regulate the procedures and principles related to the sales along with the shape, content and use of the labels, tariffs and price lists of the goods and services offered for sale as retail. The latest regulation comes within the scope of measures to protect the economic interests of consumers and provide them with the right and complete information. The ministry's statement noted that recent price fluctuations have led to further regulations in the price tag legislation in favor of the consumers, as well as the necessity to take additional measures.

Accordingly, the date of sales and unit prices are required on the price tags in addition to the dates of any price change.

"Meanwhile, it is aimed to contribute to economic stability by issuing an obligation to place a distinctive sign on the labels of the goods produced in Turkey in order to inform consumers about domestic products, to encourage and promote the consumption of domestic products and to raise awareness of these products," the statement read and added, "Our ministry shows the necessary care to prevent unjust treatment of consumers in this regard, taking the necessary measures to prevent any damage on their interests." The trade ministry's regulation will take effect within 15 days. The regulation is also welcomed by consumers' associations as it will prevent speculative overpricing on goods on the basis of currency volatility and show any dates on which prices are changed. The ministry also aims to promote the consumption of locally-produced goods in issuing this regulation.