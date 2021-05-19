In photos: Migrant influx in Spain's African enclave of Ceuta

Roughly 8,000 migrants, an unprecedented influx at a time of high tension between Spain and Morocco, slipped into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa in two days, Spanish authorities said. They reached the enclave by swimming or by walking at low tide from beaches a few kilometers to the south, some using inflatable swimming rings and rubber dinghies.

Moroccan migrants climb a rocky cliffside as they attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's enclave of Ceuta, in Fnideq, Morocco, May 18, 2021.

AFP Photo