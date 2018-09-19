   
Qatar Airways suffers $69M revenue loss this year amid boycott by Arab nations

ASSOCIATED PRESS
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, a Qatar Airways jet arriving from Doha, Qatar, approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo)
Qatar Airways said it suffered a $69 million loss this year off revenue of $11.5 billion amid a boycott of Doha by four Arab nations.

The carrier made the announcement in a statement Tuesday, over a year after the boycott saw Qatar Airways locked out the airspace of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar Airways also adjusted its profit in 2017 to $766 million off revenue of $10.7 billion.

The airline's chief executive, Akbar al-Baker, said: "This turbulent year has inevitably had an impact on our financial results, which reflect the negative effect the illegal blockade has had on our airline."

The four Arab nations are boycotting Doha in a political dispute. Mediation by Kuwait and the United States hasn't managed to stop the boycott.

