Turkey's central bank hosts Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) hosted the meeting of the central banks and monetary authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries, according to the bank on Monday.

"Opened by the CBRT Governor Murat Çetinkaya, the meeting addressed issues related to global economic and financial developments, and financial inclusion," the bank said in a statement.

The bank noted that the meeting was held in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

"Governors of central banks of the OIC member countries discussed global economic and financial developments and elaborated on how to design appropriate policies to build resilience and make growth more sustainable, balanced and inclusive over time," the CBR said.

The bank said that annual meetings enhance cooperation and collaboration and sharing experiences in central banking issues, and offer benefits to member countries to improve the functioning of the active mechanisms of communication in international platforms.

The CBRT added that it initiated and hosted the meeting to discuss the impact of the global economic crisis on the OIC member countries in 2009, following the global financial crisis.

Last year, the meeting was held in another Turkish resort city Muğla under the theme of "fostering strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth in a challenging global environment."

Currently, the OIC has 57 member countries around the world -- the second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations.