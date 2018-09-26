Local ceramics firm to promote Turkish products in London

In order to promote Turkish ceramics and expand its share in the European market, Turkey's innovative and expert brand of the ceramics and porcelain sector Seranit opened its showroom at the Turkish Trade Center opened on Clerkenwell Road in London, the center of the world of architecture and design, during Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan's visit to London on Sept. 11.

Seranit General Manager Ahmet Mandıracı noted that London is one of the most important centers for architecture and design companies in the world. "We believe that London is a very accurate investment to take part both in projects in London and in the project market at global level. The central location of the showroom is also very important," he said.

The company's portfolio is specifically designed to address the needs and preferences of the European market, Mandıracı added. "Britain is a market that we have been operating in for many years and we know closely. Therefore, a very important part of the portfolio displayed in the showroom was developed in accordance with the European market we already know well," he said.

While Turkish ceramics was represented in the architectural world by a figure of 6 percent five years ago, now this rate has reached 50 percent. With the intent of further increasing this figure, Seranit has an independent section at the Turkish Trade Center with a 52-square-meter showroom area and an 8-square-meter office.

The Turkish Trade Center, which will provide services with independent sections for the Turkish companies, as well as common areas such as meeting rooms and a secretariat, has a total of five floors and an area of 1,155 square meters of ground space.