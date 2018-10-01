Turkcell, Türk Telekom to host global telecommunication giants this week

Two Turkish telecommunication giants will host their global counterparts next week in Antalya, the gem of the Turkish Mediterranean.

Türk Telekom International (TTI) and Turkcell Superonline will host the International Operators Customer Event on Oct. 1-3 as part of efforts to make Turkey a regional data hub and telecommunications center.

"We will never stop working to tie Turkey to the future," said Mehmet Toros, TTI's chairman.

Toros added that with its investments in Turkey and abroad, TTI focuses on constant improvement of its infrastructure and product portfolio.

Praising Turkcell's contributions to the event, Toros added: "We find this cooperation very valuable for our industry."

Murat Erkan, Turkcell's deputy chair, said that the company is taking important steps to spread the value produced in Turkey to the world, adding that Turkcell is ready to give support in any respect that will benefit the country.

"We will be the center of digital transformation with our indigenous software," he stressed.

Erkan again expressed pleasure at working with Turk Telekom, saying both companies "steer global technology."

The event aims to convey messages, opportunities, and the current state of Turkey's telecommunications industry in the international arena.

The summit is expected to welcome 300 visitors and 120 companies from over 40 countries, including China, Germany, India and Russia.

Türk Telekom International - fully owned by Türk Telekom - provides single account management and unified network operations over the entire Türk Telekom International network, which includes 19 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey, the Middle East and the Caucasus, according to its website.

Turkcell Superonline - a member of the Turkcell Group - has 35,000 kilometers of fiber covering 77 major cities in Turkey, and cooperates with over 70 international operators, according to its website.