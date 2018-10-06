Number of passengers at Turkey's domestic airports on rise in September

The number of passengers going through Turkish airports rose 11.4 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of this year. Nearly 164 million people traveled through Turkey's airports between January and September, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) said Friday. The country's airport served 1.6 million planes during the same period. In September, the number of air passengers reached 20.8 million, up 4.4 percent compared to the same month last year. The number of international passengers climbed 12 percent to reach 10.9 million in September, while the number of passengers in Turkish airports taking domestic flights fell 2.7 percent to 9.9 million.