Turkish firm to export scorpion poison for cosmetics use

ALBILA (Alternative Biological Laboratories) Serum and Biological Products facilities, established in Eskişehir, will turn scorpion toxin into antiserum and export it to the world.

In the first stage, the production of antiserum from scorpion poison (valued at $10 million per liter) will be managed through university-industry cooperation in the Eskişehir Organized Industrial Zone. Poison from Androctonus crassicauda scorpions found in Şanlıurfa and neighboring provinces will be turned into antiserum in Eskişehir-based ALBILA Serum and Biological Products facilities for world export.

The project, the dream of two brothers from Şanlıurfa who caught the attention of Emine Sabancı Kamışlı, one of Turkey's leading angel investors, has turned into ALBILA Serum and Biological Products Industry and Trade Inc., which will operate in biotechnology, with joint capital investment by 40 angel investors following a preliminary study conducted by the Şirket Ortağım Angel Investment company. Established on seven acres in the Eskişehir Organized Industrial Zone, ALBILA will produce antidotes against animal poisoning without damaging the ecosystem. One of the world's most modern enterprises in the field of production of antiserum from animal poison, ALBILA counts animals in the fixture status and animal poisons in the raw materials status.

At the opening ceremony, ALBILA Chairman Akın Kozanoğlu said that ALBILA is producing antiserum that is included on the World Health Organization's essential drugs list and that it is the only effective treatment method for animal poisoning. He said: "To produce the highest quality products, we have established a world-class facility that complies with the conditions of pharmaceutical production in all steps and phases of production. Starting with an investment of about TL 20 million [$3.26 million], we sought to work with the most experienced consultants in all processes and cooperated with the ICC in Turkey to continuously follow developments in the world in good production practices and to improve ourselves."

Referring to ALBILA as one of the best examples of university-industry cooperation with angel investment in Turkey, ALBILA Vice Chair Emine Sabancı said that this modern and accredited facility was built in cooperation with countries that specialize in animal poisons, such as Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Algeria and India.