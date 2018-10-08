Turkish Cargo flies wild animals to Istanbul

Turkish Cargo, an affiliate of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, carried wild animals - four tigers, three lions, three cheetahs, two lynxes, one cougar - to Istanbul from Prague.

"Showing utmost care for live animal transportation service and creating real-like natural habitats on the skies, Turkish Cargo achieved to transport the live animals, taken from Biopark STIT wildlife support and breeding facility in Czechia to Istanbul," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The company complies to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Live Animals Regulations (LAR) in accepting, carrying and shipping animals.

The predators were accompanied by their keepers, specially-assigned veterinarians and and IATA LAR certificated Turkish Cargo personnel during the flight.

Turkish Cargo carries out live animal transportation - whether between the qualified zoos, private institutions or acknowledged preservation and rehabilitation centers to prevent animal trafficking - in 122 countries.