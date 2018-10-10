Former US energy sect. suspends role on Saudi Neom board amid Khashoggi probe

Former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on Wednesday suspended his advisory role on the board of Saudi Arabia's megacity project Neom until more information is known about missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Moniz, who served under former President Barack Obama, announced his decision in a statement.

He was one of 18 people advising the $500 billion Neom project.

Saudi Arabia recruited top names from countries around the world to serve as advisors for the Neom megacity project -- billed as the regional Silicon Valley.

Along with Moniz, the kingdom tapped Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Facebook board member Marc Andreessen and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said last week the Neom business zone will build two to three towns each year starting in 2020 and be fully complete by 2025.

Salman revealed plans for the Neom city a year ago -- set to be an automated city of passenger drones and self-driving cars. It's one of the string of projects in Salman's Vision 2030 plan to reshape the economy by drawing more foreign investment, increasing tourism and selling a stake in state oil firm Aramco.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor who has written columns critical of the Saudi crown prince, disappeared on Oct. 2 and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to pick up a document he needed for his planned marriage. Turkish sources have said they believe Khashoggi was killed inside the mission.

Saudi Arabia denies involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance.