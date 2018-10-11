World’s wealthiest 500 lose $99 billion amid stock market rout

US stocks suffer worst loss in 8 months on plunging tech, rising US interest rates

The world's 500 richest people lost $99 billion in one day due to the global stock market rout that started on Wall Street, a report said.

This year's second-sharpest one-day drop came Wednesday for the world's wealthiest, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who tops Bloomberg Billionaires Index, lost nearly $9.1 billion — the most in the list — lowering his net worth to $145.2 billion.

17 people saw their net worth cut by more than $1 billion as global losses spread equally across sectors.

U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett suffered the biggest losses in terms of percentage — 4.9 percent or $4.5 billion.

The world's 67 wealthiest tech moguls' collective net worth slid by some $32.1 billion.

The U.S. was the country hit the hardest by the rout as American billionaires lost $54.5 billion.