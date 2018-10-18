Starbucks selling stores, downsizing operations in Europe

Starbucks is restructuring its European operations after several years of slowing sales.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is selling 83 company-owned stores in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg to its longtime partner, Alsea. Alsea will also take over operations at 177 other Starbucks locations in those countries which are owned by franchisees.

Mexico City-based Alsea already operates more than 900 Starbucks stores in Mexico and South America.

The deal is similar to one Starbucks made in 2016, when it sold off its stores in Germany.

Starbucks also plans to close offices in Amsterdam and consolidate its European headquarters in London. The closure will impact 186 employees, who will be encouraged to apply to open jobs in London.

Starbucks will retain a roasting plant in the Netherlands which employs 80 people.

Starbucks' move also comes at a time when it is facing increasing competition on its home turf. The company is undergoing an organizational restructuring, including cutting jobs and trimming other costs.

Starbucks said it has built more than 260 stores, employing over 3,100 people in the four European markets between 2008 and 2016.

After the deal closes, Alsea would expand its ties with Starbucks outside of Latin America to Europe and would partner with the chain in nine markets globally.

Alsea also operates other international chains, including Domino's Pizza (DPZ.N) and Restaurant Brands' (QSR.TO) Burger King.