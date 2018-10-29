Landmark project Istanbul New Airport opens with grand ceremony

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday unveiled Istanbul's new international airport, which is expected to be the world's largest when all phases are completed.

The presidential plane carrying Erdoğan landed in the airport at 4.30 p.m. The inauguration ceremony was attended by more than 50 foreign leaders, ministers and high-level officials including Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Sudan's President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, Former President of Albania Ilir Meta, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov, Slovenian Deputy PM Alenka Bratusek, Georgian FM David Zalkaliani, Iranian FM Cevad Zarif, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Zvizdić, Governor of the Gagauz Autonomous Republic Irina Vlah.



Heads of state, prime ministers and other high-ranking officials from the region and around the world arrive in Istanbul for the inauguration ceremony of the new airport, poised to become the world's largest when all phases are completedhttps://t.co/D2VNmmeRl9 pic.twitter.com/1giEYAuUel — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) October 29, 2018



The opening ceremony takes place on a national holiday to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The yet-unnamed facility, known for now as Istanbul New Airport, will by the end of the year replace the international airport named for Atatürk, currently the main hub of Turkish aviation sector, parts of which are to be transformed into a public park. Sabiha Gökçen Airport on Istanbul's Asian side will remain open.

Hours before what he called a "historic opening," Erdoğan described the project as one of the most "prestigious" in the world and a symbol of Turkey's strength in times of economic attacks.



The first flight from the new airport will take off Wednesday for the capital, Ankara. Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) will until Nov. 8 serve four additional destinations - Antalya, Izmir, Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

One of the president's favored mega-projects, Erdoğan says the 10.5 billion euros ($12 billion) project will make Istanbul a global travel hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa and turn flag carrier THY into an aviation giant.

Herewith some facts and figures:

By year's end, the new airport will be able to handle up to 90 million passengers annually, ranking it in the world's top five. This will rise to 200 million passengers when all facilities are completed in 2028, by which time it could well be number one. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the U.S. state of Georgia currently holds the top spot, with passenger volume last year of just under 104 million.

In 2017, that title was held by Atlanta airport in the U.S., with just under 104 million passengers, according to Airport Council International (ACI) figures. Next came Beijing on 95.7 million passengers, Dubai 88.2 million, Tokyo 85.4 million and Los Angeles 84.5 million.

In Europe, London-Heathrow ranked seventh globally with 78 million passengers last year. Paris-Charles de Gaulle came in 10th on 69.4 million, Amsterdam 11th with 68.5 million, Frankfurt 14th at 64.5 million and then Istanbul in 15th position with 64.1 million.

The ACI said Turkish air traffic grew 10.9 percent last year, picking up pace in the first half of 2018 to 15.7 percent.

Construction, facilities

The airport is being built in the Arnavutköy district on the European side of Istanbul.

It is the first completely new "greenfield" facility in Europe in nearly 20 years, the ACI says.

When all four construction phases are complete in 2028, the airport will have six runways and two terminal buildings, covering an area of 76 square kilometers, according to operator IGA.

The last totally new airport in Europe was Athens which entered service in 2001, preceded by Munich in 1992.

Air traffic growth

The International Air Transport Association says global air traffic is growing at an annual rate of 3.5 percent.

That means 4.1 billion passengers will take to the air this year, doubling to 8.2 billion by 2037.

Industry body IATA repeatedly warns that airports around the world will struggle to deal with this expansion, urging governments to make the necessary investment to keep up.

Name?

Erdoğan is expected to reveal the airport's new name at a lavish ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1300 GMT Monday.