Turkey biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

Turkey has become the biggest contributor to European air traffic, the country's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) announced yesterday.

Eamonn Brennan, director general of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), sent a letter to SHGM regarding Turkey's contribution to Europe's aviation incomes and decrease in flight delays in the country, the SHGM said.

Turkey's air traffic rose 8.4 percent from April 1 to Sep. 30 - during the second and third quarter - compared with the same period in the last year, said a statement issued by the SHGM.

"Brennan said, in the same period, the Europe's average air traffic increment was 3.6 percent," according to the statement.

It noted, according to the Eurocontrol's report, delays in air traffic flow management in Turkey was 79 percent in 2017's second and third quarter, it dropped by 47.3 percent in the same period this year.

The percentage of delayed flights - delayed by more than 15 minutes - in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport was 25 percent and 21 percent in Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport, in the same period. "In the letter, it stressed that Europe's average was 28 percent during the same quarters, Turkey has a much better performance than Europe," the statement highlighted.