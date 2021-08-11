Daily Sabah logo

This is not the US: Red fairy chimneys in Turkey's Erzurum

by DAILY SABAH Aug 11, 2021 10:39 am +03 +03:00

With its Grand Canyon vibes, the red fair chimneys are an attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

The Narman valley was put on the UNESCO's temporary world heritage list in 2012, and is located in the eastern province Erzurum, Turkey.

The comparison with the Grand Canyon is no coincidence either. "The only similar example of erosion columns is found in the Grand Canyon in the U.S. state of Arizona," geographer-researcher Serdar Karahan said, remarking on the unique formation and structure of the site.

The 62-kilometer valley offers five lodging facilities, routes for bicycles, horses, quad bikes and trekking trails.

Since the canyon was opened for tourism in 2010 it has attracted millions of visitors.

Thanks to the almost surreal shapes, the location is also known as the "Land of the Red Fairies."

Photographers looking for a unique location flock to the valley.

According to research, the area where the eroded columns are located was covered with water 300 million years ago.

