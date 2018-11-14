Airbus displays latest member of aircraft family in Istanbul

An airBaltic A220, the latest member of Airbus' commercial aircraft family, landed at Istanbul Ataturk International Airport on Monday. It represents the first visit to Turkey by an A220 Family aircraft since becoming part of the Airbus portfolio in July 2018.

This visit to Istanbul is part of a world demonstration tour that is taking the airBatic A220-300 aircraft across the Asia-Pacific and Europe region. During its stay in Istanbul, the aircraft will conduct a demonstration flight for representatives from the government, airlines and aviation authorities. It will then return to its home base in Riga today.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney's latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines, the aircraft features a single economy class layout of 145 seats

Complementing the A320 Family, the A220-100 and A220-300 models cover the segment between 100 and 150 seats and offer a comfortable five-abreast cabin with the most advanced aerodynamics, composite materials, high-bypass engines and fly-by-wire controls. The A220 delivers a 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.

With a range of up to 3,200 nautical miles (5020 km), the A220 offers the performance of larger single aisle aircraft.

With an order book of over 400 aircraft to date, the A220 has all the credentials to win the lion's share of the 100-to-150 seat aircraft market.